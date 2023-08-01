Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .247 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Vaughn will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 97 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (13.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 38 games this season (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 40.2% of his games this year (39 of 97), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.256
|AVG
|.239
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.478
|SLG
|.378
|20
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|29
|32/15
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (7-6 with a 4.62 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.62, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.