The Chicago Cubs versus Cincinnati Reds game on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Cody Bellinger and Matt McLain.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 120 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .410.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).

Chicago is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (519 total).

The Cubs' .332 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Steele is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Steele will try to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/27/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Hayden Wesneski Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals W 5-1 Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Bryce Elder 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Marcus Stroman - 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton

