The Chicago Cubs (53-53) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-49) will square off on Tuesday, August 1 at Wrigley Field, with Justin Steele starting for the Cubs and Ben Lively taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (11-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-6, 3.76 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 28, or 56%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Cubs have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Cubs have a 2-1 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Reds have come away with 38 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won nine of 22 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd

