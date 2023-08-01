Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .275 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 52 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.2% of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Madrigal has driven home a run in 12 games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.273
|AVG
|.278
|.340
|OBP
|.333
|.364
|SLG
|.361
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|11
|9/4
|K/BB
|7/4
|4
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
