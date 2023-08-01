The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala (batting .071 in his past 10 games, with two walks), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .154 with three doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

In 32.1% of his 56 games this season, Zavala has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Zavala has an RBI in nine of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .171 AVG .140 .234 OBP .185 .186 SLG .372 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 26/6 K/BB 38/4 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings