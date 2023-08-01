Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .245 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.8% of his 82 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in one of 82 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 18 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 32.9% of his games this year (27 of 82), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.221
|AVG
|.263
|.250
|OBP
|.313
|.275
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|10
|32/6
|K/BB
|41/13
|2
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (7-6 with a 4.62 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
