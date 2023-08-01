Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Andrew Heaney, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog White Sox have +180 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total has been set in the game.

White Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -225 +180 9 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 White Sox games have not had a runline set by bookmakers. In three consecutive games, Chicago and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.5 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 47 of its 106 games with a total this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-29 20-35 18-26 25-37 30-48 13-15

