On Wednesday, Andrew Benintendi (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .344 this season while batting .279 with 36 walks and 50 runs scored.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 96 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has driven home a run in 23 games this year (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 40 of 96 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 51 .298 AVG .263 .370 OBP .323 .375 SLG .354 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 31/19 K/BB 28/17 6 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings