On Wednesday, Christopher Morel (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Morel is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

Morel has had a hit in 43 of 64 games this season (67.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.4%).

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (25.0%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).

Morel has had at least one RBI in 45.3% of his games this year (29 of 64), with two or more RBI 13 times (20.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .276 AVG .275 .317 OBP .356 .517 SLG .550 13 XBH 15 7 HR 9 27 RBI 21 44/8 K/BB 40/13 3 SB 1

