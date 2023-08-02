Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .279 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

In 54 of 72 games this year (75.0%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.1% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (44.4%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (16.7%).

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .306 AVG .250 .340 OBP .306 .451 SLG .485 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 24 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 35/11 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings