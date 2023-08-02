On Wednesday, Patrick Wisdom (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom is batting .199 with seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 43.1% of his 72 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.8% of his games this year, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this season (41.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 38
.175 AVG .218
.302 OBP .290
.526 SLG .487
12 XBH 15
11 HR 8
21 RBI 17
38/17 K/BB 54/11
2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Williamson (3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
