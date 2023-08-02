Seiya Suzuki -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Suzuki has had a hit in 55 of 87 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 20 times (23.0%).

He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (29.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.0%).

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (40.2%), including four games with multiple runs (4.6%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 47 .229 AVG .267 .320 OBP .338 .314 SLG .438 9 XBH 16 2 HR 6 17 RBI 18 40/19 K/BB 54/21 2 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings