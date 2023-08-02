Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (61-46) against the Chicago White Sox (43-65) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on August 2.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (8-4) for the Rangers and Dylan Cease (4-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 White Sox contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in 23, or 33.3%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won nine of 31 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (446 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

