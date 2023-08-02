Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Dane Dunning, who is projected to start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run over/under is set for the game.

White Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 8 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 White Sox games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Chicago's past four contests has been 9.5, a streak during which the White Sox and their opponents have gone under every time.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 31 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 9-22 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of its 107 opportunities.

The White Sox have an against the spread mark of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-29 20-36 18-26 25-38 30-48 13-16

