Dane Dunning takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 119 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 305 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 446 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.370 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (4-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/27/2023 Guardians L 6-3 Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jesse Scholtens Andrew Heaney 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Dane Dunning 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Guardians - Away - Noah Syndergaard 8/7/2023 Yankees - Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole

