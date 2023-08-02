Luis Robert and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (at 8:05 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 108 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .267/.320/.553 slash line on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has put up 92 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 58 runs.

He's slashing .248/.318/.426 on the year.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (8-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

Dunning has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 14th, 1.187 WHIP ranks 24th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 58th.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jul. 28 5.0 5 3 3 4 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 3.0 7 5 5 1 2 vs. Rays Jul. 17 7.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Nationals Jul. 9 5.2 7 4 4 4 2 at Red Sox Jul. 4 6.0 6 1 1 4 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 123 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.344/.448 on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 1 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 41 walks and 85 RBI (103 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a .259/.332/.511 slash line on the season.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .212 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

