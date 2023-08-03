Thursday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59) squaring off at American Family Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 3.

The Brewers will give the ball to Adrian Houser (3-3, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (9-7, 3.97 ERA).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.

Milwaukee is 18-15 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 452 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Pirates have come away with 35 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 29 of 61 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (442 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 29 @ Braves L 11-5 Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder July 30 @ Braves L 8-6 Colin Rea vs AJ Smith-Shawver July 31 @ Nationals L 5-3 Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin August 1 @ Nationals W 6-4 Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray August 2 @ Nationals L 3-2 Wade Miley vs MacKenzie Gore August 3 Pirates - Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller August 4 Pirates - Colin Rea vs Quinn Priester August 5 Pirates - Corbin Burnes vs Rich Hill August 6 Pirates - Freddy Peralta vs Johan Oviedo August 7 Rockies - Wade Miley vs Peter Lambert August 8 Rockies - Adrian Houser vs Kyle Freeland

Pirates Schedule