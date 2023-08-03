How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will try to get to Luke Weaver when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in baseball with 132 total home runs.
- Chicago's .423 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.258).
- Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (555 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Cubs' .335 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.275).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jameson Taillon (5-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Taillon enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Taillon will look to last five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.
- In two of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Adam Wainwright
|7/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Steven Matz
|7/31/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Andrew Abbott
|8/1/2023
|Reds
|W 20-9
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Ben Lively
|8/2/2023
|Reds
|W 16-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luke Weaver
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.