Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will try to get to Luke Weaver when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in baseball with 132 total home runs.

Chicago's .423 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Cubs have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.258).

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (555 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs' .335 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (5-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Taillon enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Taillon will look to last five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

In two of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Cardinals W 5-1 Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds W 20-9 Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds W 16-6 Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Marcus Stroman Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.