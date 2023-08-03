On Thursday, August 3 at 8:05 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (55-53) host the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) at Wrigley Field. Jameson Taillon will get the call for the Cubs, while Luke Weaver will take the mound for the Reds.

The Reds are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cubs (-160). A 10-run total has been listed for the game.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (5-6, 5.46 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-3, 6.80 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have come away with 38 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 14 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+105) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd

