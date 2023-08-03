The Chicago Cubs (55-53) will look for Christopher Morel to extend a 10-game hitting streak against the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (5-6) versus the Reds and Luke Weaver (2-3).

Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (5-6, 5.46 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-3, 6.80 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will send Taillon (5-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, a 2.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.382 in 18 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 18 starts this season.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Jameson Taillon vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 541 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 944 hits, 10th in baseball, with 125 home runs (16th in the league).

The Reds have gone 6-for-19 with two doubles and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Over 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.80 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing batters.

Weaver has collected two quality starts this year.

Weaver heads into the matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

