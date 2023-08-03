Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.784 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .265 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 59 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (14.9%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (36.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.7%).
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.8%.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.289
|AVG
|.240
|.351
|OBP
|.344
|.492
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|20
|46/17
|K/BB
|55/27
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Weaver (2-3) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.80, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
