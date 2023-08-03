Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Thursday, Eloy Jimenez (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .278.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 75.3% of his 73 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has an RBI in 32 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 73 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.306
|AVG
|.250
|.340
|OBP
|.305
|.451
|SLG
|.479
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.17 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was for the New York Mets on Friday when the right-hander threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
