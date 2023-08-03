The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .722 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 93 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

In 61.0% of his games this year (64 of 105), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (22.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Happ has driven home a run in 29 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .236 AVG .262 .357 OBP .399 .393 SLG .437 17 XBH 19 6 HR 6 29 RBI 20 60/36 K/BB 50/40 4 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings