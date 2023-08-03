Nick Madrigal and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds and Luke Weaver on August 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is hitting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
  • Madrigal has gotten a hit in 33 of 53 games this year (62.3%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (22.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 53 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games.
  • He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 24
.283 AVG .278
.353 OBP .333
.380 SLG .361
6 XBH 6
1 HR 0
7 RBI 11
9/4 K/BB 7/4
4 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Weaver (2-3) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 6.80 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
