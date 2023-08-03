Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .390 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Rangers Player Props
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks while batting .243.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 50 of 84 games this season (59.5%), including 24 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has homered in one of 84 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|46
|.221
|AVG
|.259
|.250
|OBP
|.308
|.275
|SLG
|.301
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|10
|32/6
|K/BB
|43/13
|2
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Scherzer (9-4) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was for the New York Mets on Friday when the right-hander threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.