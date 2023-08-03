Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Max Scherzer, who is the named starter for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

Fueled by 306 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 447 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

In five starts this season, Toussaint has not yet earned a quality start.

In five starts this season, Toussaint has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of four innings per appearance.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jesse Scholtens Andrew Heaney 8/2/2023 Rangers L 11-1 Away Dylan Cease Dane Dunning 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Guardians - Away - Noah Syndergaard 8/7/2023 Yankees - Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees - Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt

