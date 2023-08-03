As they go for the series sweep, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (62-46) will square off with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (43-66) at Globe Life Field on Thursday, August 3. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +200. Texas is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). A 9-run over/under has been listed in this game.

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (9-4, 4.01 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Rangers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+200) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $30.00 back.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 41 out of the 68 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Rangers have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 2-1 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 23, or 32.9%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250) Luis Robert 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.