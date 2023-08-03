Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on August 3 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .284 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Gomes will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 49 of 73 games this season (67.1%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has an RBI in 30 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this season (27 of 73), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.295
|AVG
|.273
|.331
|OBP
|.318
|.467
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|21
|24/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.80 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.