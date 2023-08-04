On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .246 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Vaughn has had a hit in 70 of 100 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (20.0%).

In 13.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.0%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .256 AVG .237 .333 OBP .298 .478 SLG .369 20 XBH 18 10 HR 3 29 RBI 29 32/15 K/BB 52/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings