The Chicago Bears have +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago went 5-10-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bears games.

Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last year and one on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but just two as an underdog (2-13).

In their division, the Bears lost every game (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

Also, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

In 17 games with the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In 17 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman rushed for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and five TDs.

On the ground, Khalil Herbert scored four touchdowns and picked up 731 yards (56.2 per game).

T.J. Edwards delivered 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

