Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 66.7% of his 66 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 25.8% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Morel has an RBI in 31 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 56.1% of his games this season (37 of 66), with two or more runs eight times (12.1%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.274
|AVG
|.275
|.319
|OBP
|.356
|.532
|SLG
|.550
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|21
|47/9
|K/BB
|40/13
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Braves give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday, May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
