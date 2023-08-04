Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (56-53) and Atlanta Braves (69-37) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on August 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (2-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (4-5) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been victorious in 21, or 42%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won four of 11 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (560 total).

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule