How to Watch the Cubs vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take on the Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 132 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 329 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 560.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .335 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks (4-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Hendricks has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Steven Matz
|7/31/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Andrew Abbott
|8/1/2023
|Reds
|W 20-9
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Ben Lively
|8/2/2023
|Reds
|W 16-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/3/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luke Weaver
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
