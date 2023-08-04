The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take on the Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 132 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 329 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 560.

The Cubs have an OBP of .335 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (4-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Hendricks has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds W 20-9 Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds W 16-6 Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds W 5-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Marcus Stroman Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson

