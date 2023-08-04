The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .250 with 78 walks and 55 runs scored.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
  • Happ has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
  • Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (9.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.3% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 51
.238 AVG .262
.363 OBP .399
.399 SLG .437
18 XBH 19
6 HR 6
30 RBI 20
61/38 K/BB 50/40
4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, May 5, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.08, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
