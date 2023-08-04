Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario and his .571 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (215 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 104 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .274 with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Candelario enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .667.
- In 64.7% of his games this year (66 of 102), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (33 of 102), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 46.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|48
|.750
|AVG
|.272
|.786
|OBP
|.351
|1.000
|SLG
|.511
|3
|XBH
|22
|0
|HR
|10
|1
|RBI
|29
|0/2
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, May 5, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.08, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
