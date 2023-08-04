Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is batting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
  • Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Madrigal has had an RBI in 13 games this year (24.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.3%).
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 24
.281 AVG .278
.349 OBP .333
.375 SLG .361
6 XBH 6
1 HR 0
7 RBI 11
9/4 K/BB 7/4
4 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Braves will send Fried (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday, May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
