Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .850 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .197.

Wisdom has had a hit in 31 of 73 games this year (42.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (13.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 20 games this season (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 30 of 73 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .172 AVG .218 .297 OBP .290 .515 SLG .487 12 XBH 15 11 HR 8 21 RBI 17 39/17 K/BB 54/11 2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings