Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala (.179 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .155 with three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 19 of 58 games this season (32.8%) Zavala has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (8.6%).
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (17.2%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (19.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.171
|AVG
|.143
|.234
|OBP
|.186
|.186
|SLG
|.396
|1
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|7
|3
|RBI
|13
|26/6
|K/BB
|42/4
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Allen (4-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.