Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 450 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.381 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (4-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start three times in 13 starts this season.

In 13 starts this season, Clevinger has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jesse Scholtens Andrew Heaney 8/2/2023 Rangers L 11-1 Away Dylan Cease Dane Dunning 8/3/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Guardians - Away - Noah Syndergaard 8/7/2023 Yankees - Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees - Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees - Home Mike Clevinger Luis Severino

