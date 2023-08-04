How to Watch the White Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.
- Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 450 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.
- The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.381 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Clevinger (4-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 13 starts this season.
- In 13 starts this season, Clevinger has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-0
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Andrew Heaney
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Dane Dunning
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Max Scherzer
|8/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|8/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
