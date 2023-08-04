On Friday, August 4 at 7:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (53-56) host the Chicago White Sox (43-67) at Progressive Field. Logan Allen will get the nod for the Guardians, while Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the White Sox.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog White Sox have +135 odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-4, 3.70 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (4-4, 3.59 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 32 (58.2%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a record of 11-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (57.9% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 23, or 32.4%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win five times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Andrew Benintendi - 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

