The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .247.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 45 of 87 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (9.2%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Grandal has had an RBI in 21 games this season (24.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.6%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 47 .233 AVG .258 .292 OBP .331 .350 SLG .396 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 23 26/8 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings