The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 131st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

In 75 of 99 games this season (75.8%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

In 99 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

In 24.2% of his games this season, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 54 .298 AVG .265 .370 OBP .328 .375 SLG .352 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 21 31/19 K/BB 31/19 6 SB 5

