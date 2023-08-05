Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After batting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .319 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- Bellinger is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 60 of 79 games this year (75.9%) Bellinger has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (19.0%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (41.8%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 58.2% of his games this season (46 of 79), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.5%) he has scored more than once.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.323
|AVG
|.314
|.370
|OBP
|.368
|.561
|SLG
|.511
|21
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|20
|28/12
|K/BB
|24/13
|9
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks eighth, 1.192 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 57th.
