The Atlanta Braves (70-37) and the Chicago Cubs (56-54) will clash on Saturday, August 5 at Wrigley Field, with Bryce Elder getting the nod for the Braves and Javier Assad toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Cubs have +125 odds to win. A 10-run total has been set in this contest.

Cubs vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.24 ERA)

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 94 games this season and won 62 (66%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have a 49-20 record (winning 71% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 7-3 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 10 of 19 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cubs vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +250 - 3rd

