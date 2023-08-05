The Atlanta Braves visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nico Hoerner and others in this contest.

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 58 RBI (120 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashed .279/.332/.402 on the year.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 96 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .319/.369/.538 on the year.

Bellinger takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 3 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (8-2) for his 22nd start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 24-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks eighth, 1.192 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 57th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1 at Rays Jul. 9 3.1 6 7 7 0 4 at Guardians Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 1 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 144 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 51 bases.

He has a slash line of .338/.422/.587 on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 106 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .262/.369/.597 so far this season.

Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0

