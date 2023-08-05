Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .276 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 75 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (17.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 32 games this season (42.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 32 times this season (42.7%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.246
|.340
|OBP
|.301
|.451
|SLG
|.472
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Syndergaard (1-4 with a 6.68 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.68 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .299 to opposing hitters.
