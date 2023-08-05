The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .276 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 75 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (17.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has had an RBI in 32 games this season (42.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 32 times this season (42.7%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .306 AVG .246 .340 OBP .301 .451 SLG .472 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 24 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

