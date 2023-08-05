Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 110 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .549.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

In 73 of 107 games this season (68.2%) Robert has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).

In 27 games this season, he has homered (25.2%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).

Robert has had an RBI in 39 games this year (36.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 52 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .267 AVG .267 .324 OBP .315 .594 SLG .511 31 XBH 27 15 HR 14 29 RBI 31 53/11 K/BB 80/11 2 SB 10

Guardians Pitching Rankings