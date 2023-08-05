The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is hitting .281 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Madrigal has recorded a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.8%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • Madrigal has had an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%).
  • In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 24
.283 AVG .278
.355 OBP .333
.374 SLG .361
6 XBH 6
1 HR 0
7 RBI 11
9/5 K/BB 7/4
4 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks eighth, 1.192 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
