The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala (.179 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .155.

Zavala has picked up a hit in 32.8% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 8.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 17.2% of his games this season, Zavala has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .171 AVG .143 .234 OBP .186 .186 SLG .396 1 XBH 9 0 HR 7 3 RBI 13 26/6 K/BB 42/4 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings