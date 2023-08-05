On Saturday, Tim Anderson (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.

In 51 of 86 games this season (59.3%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).

He has hit a home run in one of 86 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (20.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season (28 of 86), with two or more runs seven times (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 48 .221 AVG .259 .250 OBP .309 .275 SLG .299 5 XBH 8 1 HR 0 9 RBI 10 32/6 K/BB 46/14 2 SB 9

Guardians Pitching Rankings